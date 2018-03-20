Photo: Markus Pritzi

By Hayden Wright

Dua Lipa’s sensational rise to pop prominence started with “New Rules” and kept rolling with “IDGAF.” Last night, the singer dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform the latter from her self-titled debut album.

Related: Dua Lipa Forced to Cancel Shows for Emergency Dental Surgery

During the outdoor set, Dua wore a fashion-forward red outfit and performed with a live band and backup singers. The performance marked a quick rebound for Lipa, who canceled shows last week due to emergency dental surgery. She was set to perform in Brisbane, Australia with Bruno Mars but dropped out of the concerts to have her wisdom teeth removed. Dua’s own summer tour kicks off in June.

Watch Dua perform “IDGAF,” which contains some profanity courtesy of the audience, now at Radio.com.