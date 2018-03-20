Photo: Birdie Thompson / Sipa / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

Justin Timberlake had a busy visit to our nation’s capital, where he lent his support to the March For Our Lives movement, shot hoops on the Washington Wizards’ court and, of course, performed a show on his Man Of The Woods Tour.

Following his concert at the Capital One Arena, Timberlake met with Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser and the two filmed a joint promotional video to promote the March For Our Lives march, which takes place on Saturday (March 24) in Washington D.C.

“It’s been so inspiring seeing young people out there owning their voice and getting ready to own their vote,” Timberlake said, urging fans to get involved in the march, which was scheduled in reaction to the February shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, which killed 17.

“We need to demand action. Get out there and join the march this Saturday,” Timberlake captioned the clip on Instagram. For more information and to download the March For Our Lives app, visit marchforourlives.com.

During what little leisure time he had in D.C., Timberlake displayed his impressive basketball skills by sinking a half-court shot and two three-pointers on the Washington Wizards’ home turf. The team shared the moments via their official Twitter account.