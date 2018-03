Mercedes in the Morning Show #709Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

The 12k PaydayWanna win some money? Heck yeah, you do! We've got $12,000 a day just burning a hole in our pocket -- and we wanna give it to you!

Mercedes in the Morning' Mix MadnessWe're putting all of your favorite Mix Artists head to head BRACKET STYLE with Mix Madness.

Mercedes in the Morning New Artist Spotlight: MILCKWe always love bringing you hot fresh talent...so join Mix 94.1 and Mercedes in the Morning at our latest New Artist Showcase with MILCK!

Become a Mix 94.1 VIP!Join our E-Club to become a Mix 94.1 VIP!

Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson Join March For Our LivesThe March For Our Lives takes place on March 24 in Washington D.C.

Talking The Holidays In Disneyland With Brent Durna!

Check Out Heather's Interview With Linsey Weenk from Monster Jam!

VOTE! Mix Most Requested March 20th, 2018VOTE for your favorite song and countdown the Top 5 every weeknight at 8!

McDonald's Has Swag And They Want To Give It Away FREE!