By Robyn Collins

Amber Rose and her son with Wiz Khalifa, got a big surprise from pop star Taylor Swift.

The singer sent mom and Sebastian one of the now famous Reputation themed VIP concert packages, including two tickets to her concert.

Amber recorded her son’s response as a a virtual thank you note to the “Shake It Off” singer. He was almost as excited to have a letter as he was the package, saying “Oh my God, she sent me a letter.”

The Reputation tour is set to kick off in May, with tour openers, Camila Cabello and Charli XCX.

Check out the sweet response.

Thank you @taylorswift! 🙏🏽❤️😍 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Mar 20, 2018 at 7:55pm PDT